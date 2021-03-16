LG inaugurates 5-day ‘Kisan Mela’

‘Self-sufficient Agriculture, Self-Reliant India’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called upon all stakeholders for doubling the efforts for branding and marketing of the local Agri-products, besides seamless extension of technology from Lab to Field for bringing long term and revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of five days long Kisan Mela, Sinha suggested to focus on strategic and professional approach for branding and marketing of local products to increase the income of farming community, and stressed for understanding the importance of Kisan Mela which can bring change in the lives of farmers.

Click here to watch video

He observed that J&K farmers have huge potential for becoming Agri-entrepreneurs.

The theme of this Kisan Mela – “Self-sufficient Agriculture, Self-Reliant India” is not merely a slogan, it’s a vision given by the Prime Minister for taking a leap towards the transfer of new knowledge, and making farmers of the country Aatmnirbhar. Aatmnirbhar Krishi and Aatmnirbhar Kissan are the bedrock of Aatmnirbhar Bharat”, said the Lt Governor.

He congratulated the University for organizing the Kisan Mela with a focus on demonstration of the innovative technologies developed by the university to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in the Jammu region.

The event is bringing a large number of farmers, farm women, livestock owners, Agri-preneurs, industrialists, rural youth, researchers, technocrats, extensions workers, students, and policymakers at one platform, and giving farmers direct access to the latest innovative ideas available in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and other allied sectors, he added

He observed that the Kisan Mela would provide an exclusive platform to farmers to exchange ideas and gain new knowledge in farming. He added perceptiveness as a fifth “P” of marketing in addition to already existing four P’s viz Product, Price, Place, and Promotion for aggressive marketing of agri-products.

Emphasizing on increasing productivity, making agriculture sustainable and developing Agri-preneurs, he observed that in the last 8 months, reformative measures are being taken for the growth of agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Sinha called for connecting farmers with buyers on the lines of Buyer-Sellers meet, besides taking Krishi Mela to Panchayat and Block level. He emphasized on establishing Panchayat level innovative model collection centres and promoting the markets of the villages and group marketing with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Agriculture Universities. He also stressed for promotion of success stories of progressive and award-winning farmers on all the platforms.

Laying special emphasis on realizing the true growth potential of the local agriculture and horticulture produce, the Lt Governor called for better branding and nation-wide market availability to the local products which will ultimately benefit the farmers and Self-Help groups.

The Lt Governor made valuable suggestions for tapping the immense growth potential of agriculture and allied sector products of J&K. He stressed on the need to provide hand holding to the Self-Help Groups and enhancing their knowledge in branding and marketing of the products.

Addressing the transportation issue, Sinha observed that the work on dry port facility in Samba has already begun and the demand for augmenting Air Cargo services in J&K was put forth during the NITI Aayog meeting held recently, to strengthen the distribution channel.

While appreciating the efforts being made by Universities towards promoting Agri- technological innovations, the he stressed on the need for registration of innovations and asked SKUAST to make a move ahead in this direction and implement a mechanism on the lines of agriculture universities of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. “Agricultural Universities of J&K need to contribute to the Rural and National level Innovation Registry. File patents for actionable innovations”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also stressed that the University should start Horticulture, Dairy Farming, and Agriculture Engineering departments at the earliest.

Terming Agro-Processing Centre scheme of the Central Government as a game-changer, he observed that the implementation of this scheme will give new dimension to the agro-processing sector in the UT. J&K has an abundance of raw material. In last 5 years, food processing centers increased by 10%. “We need to tap this potential and create new markets which will facilitate the farmers”, he said.

The Lt Governor also made a special mention of the progressive farmer, Vimla Devi from Reasi. He called upon the scientists of the University for preparing district-wise data of all such Agri-preneurs so as to provide requisite technical handholding to them to increase farm production and in turn their incomes.

Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor expressed his happiness over the implementation of various proposals discussed with Prof. J. P. Sharma. He stressed on the need to impart practical knowledge to the students so that they could connect themselves with the various aspects of agriculture and develop themselves from ‘Job Seekers’ to ‘Job Providers’.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers’ welfare and Horticulture also spoke on the occasion. He said that today’s Kisan Mela is a farmer’s outreach programme and an innovative one. While expressing satisfaction for working of University, he suggested to improve course curriculum and make it practice-oriented. He said that Department of Agriculture and other line departments along with university are working in tandem to reach the farming community with all the facilities at doorstep.

In his welcome address, Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, and chief patron of the Kisan Mela, highlighted the activities of the University and said that 5 days Kisan Mela is the first of its kind in the history of SKUAST-Jammu which is also available on virtual platform.

Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Rajbir Singh. Director, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI); Regional Passport Officer, Director(s) of line departments, Secretary, J&K Kissan Board, Dr. S.K.Gupta, Director Extension, Dr. Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research cum Registrar and Other Statutory Officers of the University, Faculty members of SKUAST-J, besides scores of farmers, were present on the occasion.