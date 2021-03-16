Trade Mahotsav inaugurated at Canal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina inaugurated Jammu Trade Mahotsav on the eve of Holi and Baisakhi near Palm Island Mall, Canal Road.

The festival will run till Baisakhi festival and different stalls will showcase the ethnic and modern items.

For the first time, Ranger Julla will provide thrill to visitors. There are also stunts at ‘Well of Death’ and food stalls. There are special corners for shopping and children so that they can enjoy their visit.

The Trade fair has been organised by Asian Associates led by Sanjay Vohra.

BJP leader Yudvir Sethi and Former Minister Priya Sethi also graced the occasion. The fair will run from 10 am to 9 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Raina said, “Such trade fairs not only provide entertainment avenues for the people but also a marketing space for the businessman. It’s a great way to showcase the products manufactured within the J&K and India”.

It is a major tourist attraction and provides a common platform for the manufacturers, traders, exporters and importers. The fair displays a wide range of products and services, textiles, garments, household appliances, kitchen appliances, processed food, beverages, confectionery.