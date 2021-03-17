Transforming JKAACL

The need to bring in the administrative toning up and necessary changes in the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art , Culture and Languages, a step in right direction has been taken by the Administrative Council by bringing the Academy under the Societies Act 1860 . It , therefore, is slated to be registered under the said Act thus transforming it into a new structure to make it more vibrant and responsive to expected role it must play to further strengthen and promote the areas of rich art, culture and languages of the region. Publications, research on old manuscripts, arranging symposiums, organising cultural exchanges and other related activities are now expected to gain momentum . In a way, it is the Academy’s elevation as it hitherto enjoyed the same status as that of Sahitya Academy, Kala Kendra etc and the same was felt necessary to be done after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation took place in 2019. Following its structural changes, necessary steps towards formation of governing body, general council, central and finance committees are going to be formed shortly to make it function smoothly and efficiently.