Former LAHDC Chairman Dorjay Mutup passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 1: Former LAHDC Chairman Dorjay Mutup passed away this morning after a prolong illness. He represented the Kyungyam constituency Councillor for the third consecutive term from 2006 till date and he was known as leader of Changthang region due to his simplicity, honesty, dedication and sincerity.

He served as the 7th Chairman of 5th LAHDC from 19th February to 28th October 2018 for a short period of ninth months and he resigned from Chairman due to his health issue.

He also served as Executive Councillor of Health, during LUTF Council in 2006 and also served as EC works before assuming the Chairman post in 5th LAHDC.

64 year old Dorjay Mutup popularly known as DM started his political career as Sarpanch of Liktse after resigning from PWD clerk and he lost his first Council election to former MP Thupstan Chhewang.

His body wrapped in BJP flag was taken to his native place Tukla this evening and Hill Council Chairman Gyal P.Wangyal, Executive Councillors, Councillors, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MLC Chering Dorjay, BJP President Dorjay Angchuk, relatives and well wisher paid tribute to the departed soul by offering Khataks at his coffin at his official residence.

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P. Wangyal has expressed deep and heartfelt condolences on the sudden and untimely demise of former Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Leh Dorjey Motup and said that he is extremely saddened to know that his valued colleague and friend now not with us. Wangyal said that it is an irreparable loss to the people of Ladakh adding that he was a remarkable leader known for his simplicity, honesty and served Ladakhi society with utmost diligence and compassion for many years.

His demise has left a vacuum not only in the Hill Council but in the hearts of Ladakhi people”. Said Wangyal.