Former J&K MLC’s Murder: Transporters observe strike across UT, demand probe

Jammu, Sep 10: Demanding probe into an alleged murder of former Jammu and Kashmir Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, the transporters on Friday observed strike across the Union Territory (UT).

The private transport remained off the road from Lakhanpur to Uri.

No vehicles plied on road as a token of tribute to their leader, former MLC, Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was found dead in a flat in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur area on Thursday.

The NC leader was also the chairman of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association.

Vijay Singh Chib, President of the Transport Association, said that the strike is being observed as a tribute to their leader.

“We want a probe in this matter and immediate arrest of the culprits,” he said. (Agencies)