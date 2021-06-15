Former Indian cricketer among 3 member committee likely to look after JKCA affairs

Jammu: Former Indian cricketer among three member committee has reportedly been appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to look after Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) affairs.

Sources in BCCI here told UNI that three member committee comprising – former Indian cricketer, Mithun Manhas, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Anil Gupta, BJP spokesperson in J&K and Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi – were appointed by the BCCI on Tuesday to look after JKCA’s afairs.

‘The committee will look after the affairs and report to BCCI,’ they said.

Earlier, in March, the J&K High Court had handed over the affairs of JKCA to BCCI who then gave the charge to Rajeev Shukla and Arun Dhumal to form a committee. (AGENCY)