All Schools, Colleges, Universities to remain closed till June 30: J&K Govt

JAMMU: J&K Govt on Tuesday extended closure of the educational institutions for in-person and on campus teaching till June 30.

“All Schools, Colleges, Universities, Technical Education / Skill Development Institutes and Coaching Centers shall remain closed for in-person / on campus teaching (till June 30),” reads an order by the State Executive Committee on the basis of the current assessment of the COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The teaching staff shall also be required to conduct online classes from their homes.

“The Universities and Colleges shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff, only for research / lab work.” However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties, the order added.

