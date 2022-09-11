Former DG, ICAR chairs first Apex Committee meeting on holistic development of Agriculture sector across J&K

SRINAGAR, SEPT 11: Former Director General, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangla Rai today chaired the first meeting of Apex Committee constituted for holistic development of Agriculture and allied sectors across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), Dr. Ashok Dalwai; Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo; Dr P.K. Joshi, Secretary, NAAS New Delhi; Dr Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GoI, Dr HS Gupta, Former Director, IARI, JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu and Nazir Ganai Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; besides senior officers of APD, HoDs of line Departments, Members of technical working groups and other officers of APD. Outside UT based Apex committee members participated in the meeting virtually while as other officers attended the meeting in person from civil secretariat Jammu as well as Srinagar.

At the outset Dr. Mangla Rai recapitulated the proceedings of the two day Multi-stakeholders Convention at SKICC, Srinagar during July 2022 for Holistic Agriculture Development in J&K during which an in-depth analysis of agriculture and allied sectors, challenges and opportunities for planned inclusive growth to make the sectors more vibrant, profitable, market driven and employable was presented.

Dr. Mangla Rai reiterated on the policy recommendations that emerged from the two day Multi-stakeholders Convention to put agriculture & allied sectors on a new trajectory of growth, transforming subsistence agriculture to sustainable agriculture. Consequent to these policy recommendations 30 project proposals were recommended by Mangla Rai & the Apex Committee for attaining visible growth in agriculture & allied sectors in J&K in a short term during next 3-5 years.

The recommended project proposals included Project / scheme for development of Seed and Seed Multiplication chain; Project/ scheme for promotion of mass multiplication of quality planting material for various fruits; Project/ scheme for promotion of Niche crops (saffron, kala zeera, apricot, walnut, honey etc.); Project / scheme for promoting sustainable agriculture/organic agriculture; Project/ scheme for development of rain fed areas; Project/ scheme for development of fodder and reducing fodder deficit; Project / scheme for promotion of dairy sector including Milk processing; Project/ scheme for large scale culture of Trout fish; Project / scheme for promotion of sustainable sheep husbandry including commercial sheep breeders; Project/ scheme for promotion of commercial floriculture; Project/ scheme for promotion of medicinal/ aromatic plants on commercial basis; Project/ scheme for promotion of poultry sector; Project / scheme for promotion of wool processing and marketing; Project/ scheme for promotion of apiculture; Project/ scheme for development of vegetables/ exotic vegetables; Project/ scheme for development of mushrooms; Project / scheme for promotion of Hi-tech protected cultivation; Project/ scheme for strengthening agri; Project/ scheme for promotion of secondary agriculture; Project/ scheme for development of clusters of specific products; Project/ scheme for promotion of Hi-density Plantation in Horticulture; Project/ scheme for promotion Oil seeds; Project/ scheme for promotion Millets; Skill development & capacity building of farmers/resource persons; Project/ scheme for promotion of sericulture; Project/ scheme on diversification of hill agriculture in view of competitive advantage of the UT & farm mechanization; Project proposal for promotion of food processing & value addition, Proposal for formation of 300 sustainable FPOs & innovative approaches in extension.

Mangla Rai, Ashok Dalwai, Atal Dulloo, Dr P.K. Joshi, Dr Prabhat Kumar, Dr HS Gupta, JP Sharma, Nazir Ganai shared their expertise, experience and valuable inputs for formulation of these projects & gave a detailed overview of their importance on a one to one basis and interacted with the Technical Working group members by sharing valuable insights & project wise guidance to proceed further in formulating preliminary project proposals.

Dr Ashok Dalwai and other Apex Committee members also deliberated on these 30 projects & emphasized on focus areas & key points while formulating the projects.

Atal Dulloo while speaking during the meeting emphasized that the projects formulated must be of high quality, technically feasible/ viable, doable, clear, should reflect employment potential & should lead to a visible impact on ground in next 3-5 years. He also emphasized that the project components should be scientifically justified, with adequate provisions of trainings & capacity building & with clear key interventions & key output/outcomes along with total financial implications of the project with breakup depicting central share/NABARD/ Beneficiary share & UT share.

While concluding the meeting Dr Magla Rai & the Apex Committee decided that in order to give this futuristic roadmap a final shape the Apex committee would visit J&K in person w.e.f 27-29 September 2022 to deliberate on the projects on one to one basis and all revisions, modifications, amendments shall be made during the 3 days consequent to which the viable & approved projects shall be submitted to the Government of J&K for approval.