Former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah admitted to hospital in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Former Chief minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Farooq Abdullah, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 has been admitted to hospital on Saturday following advice by the doctors.

National Conference (NC) president Dr Abdullah had received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2 in Srinagar.

Former CM and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said on the advice of doctors his father Dr Abdullah (84) has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter Omar said, “Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers. (AGENCIES)