Amarnath Yatra 2021: Registration begins, know how to apply and other important details here

Registration for the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir began April 1. The registration of pilgrims for the Yatra has commenced from both Baltal and Chandanwari routes through 446 designated bank branches.

Registrations can be done through 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and 40 branches of YES Bank all over the country, Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said.

Here is a direct link to the district-wise Consolidated List of 446 Bank Branches of PNB, JK Bank and YES Bank for Yatra 2021

“For the Yatra-2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris (pilgrims) need to follow in order to register for the yatra (pilgrimage), have been put on the board’s website www.Shriamarnathjishrine.Com,” Kumar said while adding that the site also contains relevant information on how to reach the base camps, fee for registration, tariff for ponies, palanquin and porters.

Here is a direct a link for Amarnath Yatra 2021 Permit.

The registration and issue of Yatra Permit (YPs) will be done on first- come-first-serve basis and one Yatra Permit shall be valid for registering only one Yatri.

Click here to know the step-by-step procedure for registration through designated branches of banks.

Group registration can be done on first-come-first-serve basis, subject to the date-wise and route-wise vacancies (registration quota/ slots) available for a particular day/ particular route, subject to maximum 50 registrations per group per day per route

Here is a direct link for guidelines on group registration.

Kumar said that for ensuring against fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by doctors or Medical Institutes authorized by the concerned state government, UT administrations shall be accepted at the registered bank branches.

Kumar further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year’s yatra.

The Yatra Permits would be different for each day of the week and route, with a different colour coding for each day to facilitate the police personnel deployed at the Access Control Gates at Baltal and Chandanwari to regulate the Yatra for the relevant date and route.

In this context, Kumar cautioned the intending pilgrims against undertaking this arduous yatra without securing a Yatra Permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate.

The official stressed that, for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a Yatra Permit which is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the Base Camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board informed that the 56 day long Yatra will commence simultaneously from the twin routes of Chandanwari and Baltal on June 28 this year and culminate on August 22 on Raksha Badhan