Forces Achieved Immense Success In Controlling Terrorism In J&K: Amit Shah At CRPF 83rd Raising Day

JAMMU, Mar 19: Praising the security forces for their valour and sacrifices, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the security forces have successfully controlled terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the revocation of Article 370, the security forces have successfully controlled the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said in his address at the 83rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force here at Maulana Azad Stadium.

In 2014 when Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, the situation thereafter in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a drastic change, said the Union Minister adding that for the first time, democratic set up was taken to the grass root level that made not only J&K but the whole nation proud.

More than 33,000 members were elected as Panches and Sarpanches and they are taking Jammu and Kashmir towards development. Zila and Tehsil Panchayats were framed,? said Shah.

After the revocation of Article 370, Dalits, Backward Classes, Women and Paharis, who remained deprived of developmental process, were engaged in this process with an introduction of new laws.

Lauding the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Shah said that the J&K government has managed to ensure over Rs 33,000 crore investment in the Union Territory.

Developmental and Welfare schemes under the PMDP are being undertaken by the administration to every household like Har Ghar Jal, Power, Ayushman Card and record network of road connectivity for the first time after independence has also been laid on the fast-track in Jammu and Kashmir, said Amit Shah.

He said that seven new Medical Colleges and two AIIMS will become functional soon while all efforts have been made to provide corruption free government to the people.

The dream of Pandit Shamya Prasad Mukherji and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra of Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan and Ek Vidhan has been fulfilled, he said.

Showering praise on CRPF, Shah said that it is world’s largest para-military force and not only maintaining law and order, fighting terrorism in J&K, or eliminating Naxalities, but has also maintained its tag of being country’s best police force.

We (Centre) are committed to take CRPF to new heights and lace the force with all latest gadgets and technology, he added further stating, ?the way CRPF is working in Kashmir, North-East and Naxal hit areas, I feel that in coming years peace will be restored and the force has to be withdrawn from these pockets.

Shah, who arrived here on Friday evening, will review developmental works underway in Jammu and Kashmir and later visit Mahanpur in Kathua district where a high security prison is coming up before flying back to the national capital. (Agencies)