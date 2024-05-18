For Smooth Conduct Of Election To Baramulla LS Seat Security Protocol, Deployment Finalised

SRINAGAR, May 18: Ahead of the Parliamentary election to Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, security forces protocols and deployment for the conduct of smooth, free and fair election were finalised on Saturday, officials said.

Baramulla Parliamentary constituency is going to polls on May 20 and the poll campaign ended on Saturday.

A joint comprehensive meeting was held on Saturday and attended among others by the District Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure, Magistrates, police officers and officers from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure smooth, free, and fair election in the district.

The briefing was aimed to outline the security protocols, coordinate the deployment of forces, and highlight the importance of adherence to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, a police statement said.

The chairing officers emphasized the critical role of all officers in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that every citizen can exercise their right to vote in a safe environment.

The DC highlighted the significance of a transparent and accountable electoral process and encouraged all officers to perform their duties diligently and impartially.

The SSP reiterated the commitment of the police and CAPF to providing a secure environment that upholds the democratic rights of the citizens.

Both DC and SSP expressed confidence in the readiness of their teams and urged all officials to work collaboratively to ensure the successful conduct of the elections.