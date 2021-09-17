Focus should be on maintenance practices: IAF chief

NEW DELHI, Sept 17:

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said there is a need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness and focus should be on maintenance practices as well as robust physical and cyber security.

Addressing the annual commanders’ conference of the Indian Air Force’s Central Air Command in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, he also directed that readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets be kept at the highest level, according to an IAF statement.

Urging the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, he stressed on the need to augment the combat capability of the IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation, the statement issued on Friday said.

Bhadauria emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security, it said.

He appreciated the role of the Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region of was hit by floods after heavy rainfall, and the IAF had assisted the civil administration in rescuing people and providing relief material to the affected. (PTI)