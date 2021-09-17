J&K Netball team leaves for Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Jammu and Kashmir Netball teams, under the banner of Netball Association of Jammu & Kashmir today left for participation in the 26th Sub-Junior National Netball (boys and girls) Championship to be held at New Delhi from September 18 to 26.

Earlier, the team was selected by the selection panel of the Association and subsequently got screened from the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at MA Stadium, here. The team is accompanied by Akash Batra, Amit Sharma, Rohan Verma and Nishant Khajuria as officials.

Girls team: Shiny James, Ikjot Kaur, Pavleen Kaur, Bavneet Kaur, Simarpreet Kaur, Kashish Sharma, Manya Sharma, Urvi Jamwal, Jagriti and Tejal Kapil.

Boys teams: Vansh Sharma, Satvik Gupta, Krishna Nischal, Tanishq Kumar, Harshit, Jaskirat Pal Singh, Soloman Khokhar, Gibbson William, Jyoson, Hanook Mattoo, Harmanjeet Singh and Radhav Sudan.