Super Dance contestant Arshiya reaches Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sep 17: Super Dance contestant and daughter of soil today got a heroic reception from family members as well as people of Jammu after participating in India’s top reality show, aired on Sony Entertainment Television, here today.

Arshiya Sharma was among top ten contestants in Super Dancer-a kids dance competition wherein Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu judged the event. The three judges had selected the extraordinary top 13 contestants across the nation.

On her arrival at Jammu, the social organisation, Team Jammu also presented a rousing welcome to the contestant with garlands, bouquets and sweets. She was welcomed in the shape of a rally on her arrival at the Jammu Airport.

Lauding the 10 years old girl from Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal showered all praise on her and said that performing at a platform and falling in top 10 from a small place like Jammu, is really appreciable for the little dancer. “Jammu does not have many facilities and avenues to excel in this field but hard-work and devotion for dance paid her and made her reach the platform that the entire nation watched,” he said.

He also appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to provide opportunities and facilities to the budding youngsters in every field so that talent loaded Jammu can scale heights.