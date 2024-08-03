Focus On ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ Certification Simultaneously With Completion Of JJM Schemes: CS

Also reviews major I&FC schemes implemented across J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a periodical review of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for taking stock of achieving its mission of providing Functional Tap Water Connections (FHTCs) to all the households in J&K.

Besides ACS, Jal Shakti Department and Principal Secretary, Finance the meeting was attended by Chairman, JKWRRA; MD, JJM; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti and I&FC Departments besides other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary besides taking note of the progress made on completion of schemes impressed upon the concerned officers to simultaneously take steps for ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ certification of villages by the community.

The Chief Secretary also advised for proper documentation of the inspections done by consultants with regard to source sustainability and technical feasibility to ensure that relevant reports are available for everyone interested to go through the same.

He maintained that since most of the schemes are going to be completed soon it is advisable for the Department to work out a reasonable O&M Plan for looking after these valuable assets and running these schemes smoothly for public.

Moreover Dulloo encouraged the Department to look out for possibleIoT based solution to have access to data like quality, quantity and timing of water supplied to public. He emphasised that this data would help in better monitoring of these schemes along with providing fair idea about the need of resources and manpower to operate each of them.

The ACS, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra while throwing light on different aspects of the Mission highlighted that the Department had devised a scheme completion plan to achieve the objectives in a time-bound manner.

He gave out that this plan envisages completion of 229 schemes in first quarter of this financial year, 1111 and 1318 in next two quarters to meet the target. He added that currently 894 schemes had achieved the progress of 76%-99%, 922 (51%-75%), which demonstrates the commitment of the department to complete the Mission on time.

It was pinpointed in the meeting that the Department is carrying out third-party studies about the technical feasibility/source sustainability of schemes in order to double check these parameters.

It was revealed that till date 553 reports had been received from these consultants/PMs, out of which 512 had been analysed to gauge the specific issues faced in each case. It was added that out of 58 source sustainability issues found in these studies, 55 are related to ground water and 3 related to surface sources.

The meeting also discussed the status of electromechanical works carried out so far and the equipment installed or pending in each Jal Shakti Division. It also took notice of the establishment of electric substations, procurement of GI/DI/HDPE pipes for the mission.

It was divulged during this meeting that till date 1007 villages had been reported by the field functionaries to be ‘Har Ghar Jal Villages’ out of which 471 have been certified too by the locals there.

Later in another meeting called to review the schemes implemented by the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department, the Chief Secretary took appraisal of works being executed for facilitating irrigation or protection against floods.

He stressed on spending funds received under the scheme ‘Har Khetko Pani’ and those received under NABARD. He asked for ensuring completion of works executed by the Department to receive the waters from Shahpur Kandidam.

Dulloo also enquired about the commissioning of Tawi Barrage after its completion by the executing agencies. He called for making strenuous efforts for its early pondageso that it adds to the beauty of Jammu city.

The meeting also discussed the flood protection works going on under PMDP phase II and those near AIIMS Jammu on River Devika. The meeting additionally took note of the desiltation works of irrigation canals carried out in convergence with the Rural Development Department.

Regarding the performance of the Department the ACS, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra informed the meeting that there are some 1135 works/schemes approved at a cost of aroundRs4511 Cr in the UT.

Detailing out further he gave out that it comprises of 676 schemes under UT Capex, 36 under NABARD, 19 under FMBAP, 401 under PMKSY HKKP besides others. He disclosed that 320 schemes had already been completed and 614 are slated to be finished this financial year.

Giving the outcome of PMDP-I, it was divulged that the carrying capacity of River Jhelum has been enhanced by around 10000 cusecs from Sangam to Padshahi Baghand that of Flood Spill Channel at off take point Padshahi Bagh by 4700 Cusecs over what was before September, 2014.

About the minor irrigation schemes taken up in J&K, the meeting was apprised that out of 401 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs1242 Cr, 204 had been completed and 143 are currently under progress.

The meeting held discussions over status of Tawi Barrage, Shahpur Kandi dam and reconstruction of Balolesyphon on Ravi Canal. It held in-depth review about the extent of works completed physically and their financial progress too. The works includes those taken-up under NABARD, UT Capex and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).