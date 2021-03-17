FM tables Rs 1.08 lakh cr budget in Parl; Rs 200 cr for 20 DDCs, Rs 71.25 cr for 285 BDCs

J&K looks forward to a future free of corruption, separatism: Sitharaman

Jal Shakti, H&UDD, Education, Tourism, R&B get massive hike

Focus on Employment, Socio-Economic Dev, Good Governance, Atmanirbhar Bharat

Rs 200 cr each for Metro Corpns, Smart Cities, Rs 150 cr for Dal, Rs 800 cr for JKBL



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Rs 1.08 lakh crore worth budget for next financial year of 2021-22 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament with focus on Employment, Good Governance, Socio-Economic Development, Infrastructure, Agriculture & Horticulture and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The budget is zero deficit in which economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent.

This is for the second successive year that annual budget of Jammu and Kashmir has been tabled in the Parliament in the absence of Legislature in the Union Territory due to delay in Assembly elections.

“The budget for 2021-22 for J&K will again cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark, an indicator of our commitment to make the UT a model of development. The total budget estimates for the fiscal is Rs 1,08,621 crore, of which development expenditure is of the order of Rs 39,817 crore,” Sitharaman said in her written budget speech tabled in Lok Sabha.

Current financial year’s budget of J&K was Rs 1,01,428 crore.

As expenditure and receipts of the budget are same, it will be zero deficit budget.

“The budget 2021-22 for J&K will focus on Good Governance aimed at maximum governance and minimum government, Socio-Economic Development of the people, Infrastructure Development across the UT and Employments, which is our priority,” the Finance Minister said. Agriculture and Horticulture and Atmanirbhar Bharat have also got major focus in the budget.

Earlier, Excelsior had exclusively reported that Employment, Agriculture & Horticulture, Social Sectors and boost to Economy will be major factors in next financial year’s budget for Jammu and Kashmir.

On employment front, the Finance Minister announced that 12379 Gazetted and non-Gazetted vacancies besides 10000 Class-IV posts have been identified for accelerated recruitment drive. Besides, Rs 200 crore provision has been made for `Mission Youth’, a major initiative of the Government of J&K for upliftment of youth and employment, for 2021-22 financial year.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and National Conference Member Hasnain Masoodi were present in the Lok Sabha during presentation of the budget while Financial Commissioner (Finance) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta along with senior officers, who was camping in New Delhi for last couple of days, was present in the Officers’ Gallery.

With a view to empowerment of District Development Councils (DDCs) and Block Development Councils (BDCs), the Central Government has kept a provision of Rs 200 crore for 20 DDCs of Jammu and Kashmir i.e. Rs 10 crore for each DDC as Development Fund and Rs 71.25 crore for 285 BDCs i.e. Rs 25 lakh for each BDC as `Development Fund’. Rs 30 crore have been earmarked for establishment of DDC/BDC offices while there is a provision of Rs 1313 crore for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for rural and urban infrastructure and Rs 80 crore for PRI Security.

The Government has kept Rs 800 crore for capitalization of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Rs 400 crore for GST reimbursement, Rs 28 crore for Mughal Road, Rs 60 crore for new tourist circuits including Mansar, Surinsar, Wular and Bangus, Rs 20 cr for new ropeways, Rs 40 crore as ex-gratia relief for COVID warriors, Rs 50 crore for construction of bunkers in border areas, Rs 50 crore for two Medicities, Rs 10 crore for Drug De-addiction/rehabilitation centres, Rs 200 crore for Metro Corporations, Rs 150 crore for Dal Development and conservation, Rs 100 crore as City Grants for Jammu and Srinagar cities, Rs 200 crore for Smart City projects and Rs 2 crore as UT matching share for Devika project.

Jal Shakti Department has been given steep hike of Rs 5102 crore in next year’s financial budget with total allocation of Rs 6346 crore while Housing and Urban Development Department gets Rs 2710 crore, up by Rs 1432 crore from current year’s. Education Department has been allocated Rs 1873 crore, Rs 523 crore extra than this fiscal year. Tourism sector gets Rs 786 crore, a hike of Rs 509 crore from this year’s budget, Road & Bridges Sector was sanctioned Rs 4089 crore in next year’s budget, an increase of Rs 467 crore, Power gets Rs 2728 crore, up by Rs 119 crore, Health and Medical Education Rs 1456 crore, up by Rs 188 crore, Agriculture and Horticulture Rs 2008 crore, Rs 695 crore more, Rural Sector Rs 4817 crore, up by Rs 342 crore, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Rs 338 crore, increase of Rs 36 crore, Industries and Commerce Rs 648 crore, Rs 291 crore extra, Social Security Sector Rs 174 crore, which is hike of Rs 59 crore, Rs 513 crore for Sports, up by Rs 17 crore, Rs 218 crore for Forests, Ecology and Environment, up by Rs 3 crore and Rs 214 crore for Science and Technology and Information technology. Rs 846 crore have been earmarked for Kashmiri migrants.

Total revenue budget of Administrative sector is Rs 12460 crore, of which 71 percent will be spent on Home Department, the total budget of Social sector is Rs 21691 crore, of which 51 percent is likely to be spent on Education Department, total revenue budget of Infrastructure Sector is Rs 29059 crore, of which 60 percent will be spent through Financial Department and total revenue budget of Economic sector is Rs 5464 crore, of which, 28 percent is likely to be spent on Forest department.

Jammu and Kashmir has Rs 83573 crore worth liabilities till 2019-20.

As per the budget, the Capital Receipts are projected at Rs 11,480 crore and Capital Expenditure is expected to the tune of Rs 39,817 crore while 37 percent of the earmarked budget will be spent on development and infrastructure projects. The Capital Component of the budget has increased substantially. The expected revenue receipts are Rs 97,141 crore whereas revenue expenditure is likely to be Rs 68,804 crore thereby making available revenue surplus for capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 28,337 crore.

“The total receipts of 2021-22 are estimated at Rs 1,08,621 crore. Of these, Rs 97,141 crore are Revenue receipts, Rs 11,480 crore are in the form of borrowings and Rs 22,211 crore are Ways & Means Advances.

The tax/GDP ratio is projected at 8.1 percent for 2021-22, higher than current year’s 7.08 percent. Debt/GDP ratio for previous years has consistently remained below 48 percent which is within FRBM limits. GDP growth for 2021-22 has been projected at Rs 2,01,054 crore which shows a growth of 7.5 percent, the budget data revealed.

The overall expenditure excludes Ways and Means advance of Rs 22211 crore in Revised Estimates 2020-21 and Balance Expenditure 2021-22 and power purchase liability clearance of Rs 11.25 crore in Revised Estimates 2020-21 under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Revenue receipts, however, include Additional Resource Mobilization (ARM)/Channelizing Resources Into System Pool (CRISP) of Rs 3600 crore in Revised Estimates 2020-21 and Rs 10,000 crore in Balance Expenditure 2021-22.

Sitharaman also gave slight political touch to her budget speech saying the creation of UT of J&K has ushered an era of hope and positivity.

“The people of J&K today look forward to a future free of corruption and separatism. We now have one nation, one Constitution and one law. All 890 Central Laws have now become applicable to J&K,” she said.

She added that taking forward all initiatives, the Government expects Jammu and Kashmir to achieve GDP growth of 7.5 percent in 2021-22 which, however, is conservative estimate given the pandemic situation.

Tourism, which is mainstay of Jammu and Kashmir economy among other Sectors, also found special mention in the speech of the Finance Minister.

“Revival of tourism sector post COVID-19 pandemic is our utmost priority. The Government shall make every effort for promotion of tourism by vibrant campaigning and holding of national and international events. New tourism destinations will be explored through public and private investment. Water based tourism activities will be encouraged in adventure tourism. Gold tourism will be taken at higher scale by holding national and international events. World class wayside amenities and facilities will be provided besides tourism related assets at all places will be renovated and upgraded to increase and attract high-end tourists.

“We will provide special attention for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra commencing in June/July this year to enable pilgrims to pay obeisance at the holy cave with due facilities. We are also focusing on preservation and conservation of heritage site. Last year, I had announced development of three religious circuits including one Sufi circuit which are being developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government,” the Finance Minister said.

On Kashmiri migrants relief and rehabilitation measures, Sitharaman said out of 6000 posts created for Kashmir migrants under Prime Minister’s Package, 3841 posts stand filled up and for the remaining vacancies recruitment is being conducted. Other components of the PM package like housing, employment, waiver on loans, cash assistance and free ration will continue in 2021-22.

“Under PM package, out of 6000 units, 1025 units of transit accommodation have already been completed. Work on 1488 units of transit accommodation is being undertaken in 2021-22. Land has also been identified for another 2444 units,” the budget speech said. The other components of the PM package like housing, employment, waiver on loans, cash assistance and free ration will continue in 2021-22, it added.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is rich in water resources, she said the Government targets 100 percent piped water connections to each and every rural household of Jammu and Kashmir by September 2022 under Jal Jeevan Mission. She added that two districts including Srinagar and Ganderbal have already been covered while nine districts are to be covered by March 2022 and remaining seven districts by September 2022. Under this programme, 3.83 lakh water connections will be provided during 2021-22 covering 19.65 lakh populations. In addition, all uncovered schools and Anganwadi centre of the UT will be provided water connections.

The Finance Minister said Rs 200 crore have been earmarked in 2021-22 for rejuvenation and restoration of nine identified polluted river stretches by CPCB on the directions of National Green Tribunal. Hull based bio-digesters will be installed in houseboats while aerators will also be installed and de-weeding machines will be procured.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 25000 houses are likely to be completed in 2021-22. To identify genuine beneficiaries get real benefits of the scheme, 50,000 beneficiary houses will be Geo-tagged,” she added.

Sitharaman announced that 456 investment proposals/ Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been received by Jammu and Kashmir’s Industries and Commerce Department involving an investment of Rs 23,000 crore in various sectors in the Union Territory where investors have shown keen interest for investments.

In Social Security Sector, Cluster Tribal villages will be developed with establishment of milk villages and libraries for Gujjars/Bakerwals while hostel facilities for Gujjar, Bakarwal and ST students will be created. Ekalavya Model Residential Schools will be set up for ST students.

The Finance Minister also presented Supplementary Demands for Grants for current Financial Year of 2020-21 including 10 Grants and one Appropriation.

Highlights

· Rs 400 crore provisioned for GST reimbursement

· Rs 200 crore for the “Mission Youth programme”.

· Rs 800 crore for capitalization of the J&K Bank ltd.

· Rs 20 crore for establishment of highway resting places.

· Rs 300 crore for CRIF roads, Rs 1500 crore for PMGSY roads and Rs 500 crore for NABARD scheme and Rs 28 crore for maintenance of Mughal Road.

· Budget enhancement of Rs 30 crore for tourism promotion and Rs 20 crore for promotion of Golf.

· Rs 200 crore for festival promotion, Rs 100 crore for promotion of cinema/theatre and Rs 200 crore for heritage preservation.

· Rs 60 crore for new tourist circuits including Mansar, Surinsar, Wular and Bangus. Besides Rs 20 crore for new ropeways.

· Rs 30 crore for establishment of DDCs/BDCs offices.

· Full provision for all elements of Business revival package.

Highlights

· Enhanced UT share earmarked for PMAY (G) scheme with a provision of Rs 301 cr.

· Parking places to be established along Highway in areas prone to jams to prevent parking on roads.

· Rs 5212 crore for ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. All districts to be covered under “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal”, Pani Samiti.

· Third party Inspection system within Finance Department.

· SHGs to be established for encouraging Filigiri Art.

· Solid Waste Management facility in all the towns and Service Level Benchmarking system to be introduced. Rs 250 crore have been earmarked for SWM/sewerage treatment.

· Rs 40 crore as ex-gratia relief for COVID warriors.

· Rs 50 crore for establishing agriculture processing zones (Food Cluster Parks).

· Special focus for Online teaching systems in Schools/Colleges, other facilities.

· Rs 50 crore for Transformer Cut-Outs and Rs 20 crore for installation of smart meters.

· Rs 1313 crore for PRIs/ULBs for rural and urban infrastructure.

· Additional Rs 200 crore as UT matching share under MGNREGA.

· Rs 3 crore for procurement of Prosthetic Aids/Motorized Tricycles for disabled persons.

· Rs 80 crore for PRI Security.

· Rs 50 crore for construction of Police Housing Colony and Rs 10 crore for Relief and Rehabilitation.

· Additional funds of Rs 50 crore for construction of Bunkers in border areas.

· Rs 50 crore for two Medicities, Rs 10 crore for Drug-Deaddiction/rehabilitation centres and Rs 50 crore for technology in Health Care.

· Rs 20 crore for improving Quality in Schools, Rs 10 crore for School Infrastructure, Rs 5 crore for Career Counselling and Rs 20 crore for introduction of additional Streams in Schools.

· Rs 100 crore for introduction of additional Streams in Colleges.

· Rs 25 crore for newly created Registration Department and Rs 3 crore for digitization of land records.

· Rs 20 crore for Sports Leagues/Coaching.

· Rs 150 crore for Dal Development and conservation.

· Rs 200 crore for Metro Corporations.

· Rs 100 crore as City Grants for Jammu and Srinagar cities.

· Rs 5 crore for establishment of Disaster Relief Centre at Srinagar and Rs 2 crore at Jammu.

· Rs 100 crore for procurement of Buses/Trucks by JKRTC.

· Rs 200 crore as UT matching share for Smart City projects.

· Rs 200 crore for procurement of Machinery and Equipments and Rs 400 crore set procurement of drugs and instruments in Health sector.

· Rs 50 crore for construction of Tribal Hostels/Milk Villages/ Nomad Shelters/Libraries for Gujjars and Bakerwals.

· Rs 25 crore for Insurance of Passenger vehicles to Transporters as a part of business revival package.

· Rs 25 crore as subsidy for replacement of old and condemned vehicles to Transporters as a part of business revival package.

· Rs 2 crore as UT matching share for “Devika Project”.

· Rs 20 crore for Youth startup/Job fairs/revival of Overseas Employment Corporation.

· Rs 200 crore @ Rs10 crore each earmarked as ‘Development Fund’ for 20 DDCs and Rs 71.25 crore @ Rs 25 lakh each as ‘Development Fund’ for 285 BDCs.