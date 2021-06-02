Fix Time Slots To Meet Public For Hearing Grievances: Govt To Administrative Secretaries

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday directed all administrative secretaries to fix time slots for meeting general public for hearing of public grievances.

A circular under number, issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, that the government’s public interaction has got affected due to COVID-19.

“It has been observed that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Government-public interaction has got affected in the recent weeks.

Due to limited mobility, general public having grievances/issues in various departments could not visit the Civil Secretariat for their redressal. In order to facilitate the redressal of these issues/grievances, it has been decided that all Administrative Secretaries shall be available for attending public grievances on daily basis (except on days of tour) between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in person or on notified telephone numbers or on video conferencing facility for redressal of public grievances,” the circular reads.

It reads that accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to fix time slots (preferably 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.) on daily basis for meeting general public/delegation(s)/representative(s) for hearing public grievances.

“The schedules/telephone numbers/web links shall be widely publicised for the information of general public,” it added. (KNO)