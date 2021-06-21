RAMBAN: Five shops were gutted in overnight fire near Seri area in Ramban district, officials said on Monday.
SHO Ramban, Pardeep Sharma said that the fire was triggered due to short circuit while confirming that five shops were damaged in the mishap.
Sharma said a case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up in the incident. (Agency)
Five shops gutted in fire in J&K’s Ramban
RAMBAN: Five shops were gutted in overnight fire near Seri area in Ramban district, officials said on Monday.