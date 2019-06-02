Five hutments gutted in fire in Samba

JAMMU: At least five hutments on Sunday gutted in a devastating fire in Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu region.

“A fire broke out this morning at village Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur due to short circuit,” police here said.

They added that five residential hutments (nomadic kullahs) gutted in the fire.

The kullahs belonged to Bashir, Tez Ali, Baagh Hussain, Bashir Ahmed and Mouz Din.

“Fire tender and local police rushed to the spot and timely controlled the fire,” they said adding that no live stocks died in the fire but the household items were damaged.

