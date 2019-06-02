Grenade attack on Cong leader’s house in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants attacked the house of a Congress leader in Pulwama in south Kashmir with hand grenades in the wee hours of Sunday when people were busy in special prayers on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, official sources said this morning.

Two grenades were hurled at the house of Congress leader Omar Jan at Pinglana in Pulwama. However, the sound of a grenade explosion was heard in the entire area whereas another bomb fell but did not explode, the sources said. People who were busy in special prayers suddenly rushed out from nearby mosques.

Later Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) took away the unexploded grenade.

Jan, who is also a Panch, village Panchayat official, was not present in the house when attack took place. Family members of the Congress leader however, escaped unhurt, they said.

Later security forces conducted searches in the area but the attackers had escaped.

