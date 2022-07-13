Five crore cases pending in Indian Courts

It is said that if one accepted a problem existed , think that it is half resolved but in case of astonishingly increasing pendency of court cases in Indian courts, this adage does not work since there being over whopping 5 crore cases pending speaks all about how dispensation of our justice system worked. It makes little sense in periodically speaking on the subject by political leaders and Ministers and that too when they are supposed to address an event linked directly or indirectly with our courts and justice delivery but practically evolving no cogent system or devising a strategy to clear long pending cases.

Recently , Union Minister of Law and Justice expressed his fears that this figure of 5 crore was expected to go further up if no action was taken. The question is as to who has to take an action? Who will decide about the extreme limit of period of a case to be decided within and disposed of ? Who will scan those cases from amongst the pending ones which could go for adjudication to Tribunals and the system of ”out of courts settlement” thus relieving the poor suffering litigants from the agony of uncertainty? Who was going to bring back to life those litigants who could not get justice and passed away while ”fighting” their cases ? Last but not least, who will bring in the much required element of accountability of trying courts for long pendency of court cases? Unless these elementary but basic questions were looked into and solutions found, only event speeches expressing ”concern” over case pendency will be routinely but unfortunately seen.