First virtual JAINA convention to begin on Thursday

Washington, June 30: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will deliver a special address to the 21st convention of the Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA), which will begin on Thursday, organisers of the event have said.

The event will be held virtually due to the Covid pandemic.

The six-day event has been expanded this year to make it global with attendees expected from other countries, including the UK, Canada, India, Australia and the UAE.

As many as 7,000 people from 21 countries have registered for the conference so far.

JAINA, which is an umbrella organisation of over 70 North American Jain temples from the US and Canada, said the convention will showcase their firm belief that spirituality enables them to sustain their sense of self and purpose through beliefs, principles, values and morals.

The theme for this year’s Convention is “Jainism: A Resilient Path to Peace”. JAINA was established in 1981.

During a news conference, JAINA said a specially choreographed musical ballet performance on the life of Mahavir, from his birth to when he attained nirvana, called “Mahavir: Ek Aalok Katha” will be presented at the convention.

There will also be a Bollywood concert and performances from a variety of renowned Dayro and Bhakti singers from India, it said. (PTI)