First Indian ship takes perishable food items to Maldives’ southernmost port

MALE, July 13: The first shipment carrying 150 tonnes of perishable food items from India to a port at Addu is set to reduce the cost and complexity of imports into the southern atolls of Maldives, according to media reports here.

An Indian ship carrying fresh fruits, vegetables, onions, garlic, and eggs had set sail from Tuticorin Port and reached Hithadhoo Port at Addu, the southernmost atoll of this archipelagic nation, late on Wednesday night.

The arrival of the Indian cargo ship also saw the opening of a direct shipping route by the Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) from Tuticorin Port in Tamil Nadu to Hithadhoo Port at Addu.

Atoll Times news portal said several years ago perishable food items were brought to Addu from Tuticorin in wooden ships, which could sail only at certain times of the year. “Now with steel ships, food can be brought to Maldives without interruption,” the report said on Friday.

The service will be operated by Kerala-based Finesse Group, which is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the Maldives, a report said.

“This marks a new chapter in the collaboration between MPL, Hithadhoo Regional Port, and Indian shipping companies to deliver fresh fruits, vegetables, onions, garlic, and eggs directly to Addu residents,” another news portal Truth MV said.

Calling it as “a landmark development poised to transform the logistics landscape for Addu City,” Maldives Maritime Journal (MMJ) said this initiative is set to significantly reduce the cost and complexity of importing goods, particularly perishables, into the southern atolls.

MMJ quoted MPL CEO Mohamed Wajeeh Ibrahim, who highlighted the importance of this initiative saying, “This will result in significant conveniences for the people of Addu. Instead of shipping goods to Male’, shipping directly to Addu will bring down costs. Addu can now get fresh vegetables and fruits.”

The establishment of this route is also a result of enhanced security measures at Hithadhoo port, implemented to address concerns raised by Indian shipping companies, MMJ added.

This is being looked at as the beginning of a potential bi-weekly service.

Meanwhile, Maldives’ Minister of State for the Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed has announced that the Thilamale Bridge project has reached 40.47 per cent completion. The first segment of the bridge’s marine precast deck near Villimale’ has been completed, he stated in a post on social media.

The Thilamale Bridge project, spanning 6.7 km and connecting four areas, will cost more than USD 454 million. Signed during the previous administration, the project highlights the strong bilateral ties between the Maldives and India, state-run PSM media said on Friday. (PTI)