First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims Arrives At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, July 18: As the Hajj pilgrimage concluded, the first batch of pilgrims arrived at Srinagar Airport on Tuesday, officials said here.

Officials said that first flights started arriving at the airport in the morning where they were welcomed by officials. As many as 630 pilgrims are arriving today after performing the Hajj.

They said that the Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Srinagar will continue between July 18 to August 2.

Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri,DIG Central Sujit Kumar & DC Budgam Akshay Labroo warmly received the first batch at Srinagar Airport

Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi saying that the authorities have already made arrangements regarding various issues relating to the arrival of Hajj flights.

This year around 12,067 pilgrims including 6,698 men and 5,369 women had left for the holy pilgrimage. Additionally, 111 women without Mahram also performed the Hajj this year. (KNO)