Delhi Govt Partially Lifts Restrictions On Entry Of Heavy Goods Vehicles

NEW DELHI, Jul 18: With the receding water levels, the Delhi government has decided to partially lift restrictions on entry of heavy goods vehicles in the national capital.

The Delhi government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the capital from four borders, including Singhu as a precautionary measure. “It has been decided that restrictions for entry of heavy goods vehicles to be removed partially, in view of receding water level of the Yamuna and improvement in flood situation in some parts of Delhi…the ban shall continue only at Singhu Border,” read the new order.

Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at Singhu border. “The directions will remain implemented till further order. These directions shall not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities i.e. medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, etc… and tankers carrying petroleum products,” it added. (Agencies)