Fire guts 11 shops in Kupwara

SRINAGAR : As many as 11 shops were gutted in a massive fire in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said here on Friday.

The fire broke out in a shop during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a village in Kupwara in north Kashmir. Fire tenders were rushed to douse of the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance, they said.

Before the fire was brought under control, 11 shops were damaged. No injuries were reported in the incident. “The cause of the fire was not immediately known,” the sources said. A case has been registered and investigation into the incident initiated.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the damage could have been minimized if the fire tenders had reached on time. (AGENCIES)