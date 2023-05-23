Fire breaks out in Nowshera Forest

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 23: A massive fire broke out in forest area of Nowshera creating scare in the adjoining villages and hamlets today.

Due to intense hot weather today, the fire went on spreading and the huge plumes of smoke were visible even from far away. The villagers said that fire broke out from one point and it went on spreading to several acres of land destroying green vegetation, trees and wild life habitation.

Acting swiftly, the firefighting team of Forest Department and Fire and Emergency Service rushed to the site along with requisite equipment and water bowser. The team quickly analysed the situation and was able to efficiently contain the fire along with the locals. Timely and coordinated action of all present, helped in containing the fire and prevented its spread to nearby areas thus avoiding a major catastrophe. The movement of vehicles on the highway was also affected for some time due to fire fighting operation.