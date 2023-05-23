3-day workshop on Research Methodology begins at GMC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23: The 16th three-day Basic Workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research kicked off today at the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

Organized by the Department of Community Medicine, the workshop aims to enhance research capabilities among participants and foster the development of young researchers within their respective fields.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof. Masood Tanvir, Principal and Dean of GMC Srinagar who emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting research interests and advancing knowledge in the medical field.

Faculty members from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, Government Medical College Anantnag, and Government Medical College Baramulla, along with visiting experts, including Dr Ravendra Mohan Panday, ICMR-Dr. AS Paintal Distinguished Scientist Chair, Dr Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Professor of Endocrinology at SKIMS Srinagar, and Dr Sonu Goel, Professor of Health Management at the School of Public Health, Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, were present at the event.

Over the next three days, participants will engage in extensive discussions and sessions covering a wide range of topics related to research methodology.

The event is conducted under the auspices of the Jammu and Kashmir chapters of the Indian Association of Preventive & Social Medicine (IAPSM) and the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA).