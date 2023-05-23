Congress Corporator injured in assault

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: A corporator of Congress party was assaulted to pulp at Sujalpur area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Domana here today, officials said.

They said Rachhpal Bhardwaj (42) son of late Kesar Ram of Sujalpur, who also happens to be the corporator of Ward number 72, Jammu, was allegedly assaulted by a group of 5-6 people in an old animosity on Tuesday evening near his home, resulting in grievous injuries to the Congress leader.

“He has been rushed to Government Medical College Jammu where he is undergoing treatment,” a police officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Domana Police Station and special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, who are at large.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has condemned the attack on the Congress leader and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Sharma described Bhardwaj a thoroughly gentleman and termed the attack as a serious matter and hoped that police shall act swiftly & arrest the culprits.

He wished speedy recovery to the injured Congress corporator.