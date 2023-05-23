Cattle dies, man hurt in fire

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 23: A villager was injured while a cattle killed when a house caught fire at Barachar village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district today.

Official sources said that at around 5:10 AM today, due to suspected short circuit, a house caught fire. A member of the family was injured while a buffalo killed in this incident. The villagers alleged that due to very high voltage the incident took place.

The injured identified as Waseem Hamdani was taken to Sub District Hospital Mandi, from where he rushed to DH Poonch for advanced treatment. His condition was stated to be stable.

One of the officials said that it may be due to increase in the voltage of transformer supplying power to these mohallas of the area, while the team of Electric department was deputed to the area to find out the real cause.