Fire breaks out in JKPSC office

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Fire broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) office, here today.

As per police sources, fire broke out in the hall of JKPSC office here today.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with tenders reached the spot and started operation to douse the flames.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Bakshi Nagar Police has taken cognizance in this regard.

When contacted, SDPO Jammu West Amit Sharma told that fire broke out in the hall of PSC office apparently due to short circuit.

“Around 5 to 6 fire tenders were pressed in to douse the flames”, he said, adding that FSL team will visit the spot tomorrow to access the losses.

“As per Chairman of JKPSC, who also visited the spot, all the record has been digitized”, SDPO said when asked about the damage to records.