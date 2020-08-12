Advisor Khan distributes Rs 35.48 lakh among construction workers

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Aug 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has distributed cheques worth Rs 35.48 lakh among the construction workers and dependents of construction workers who lost their lives or got injured while working on construction projects in Anantnag district.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor Khan, reaffirmed that it has remained J&K administration’s commitment to mitigate sufferings of people in the region and in the wake of COVID -19 pandemic.

The Advisor also chaired a meeting with officers of the Labour and Employment Department of the district to review implementation of various schemes in the district by various departments besides noting achievements registered in the district with respect to the Labour Department.

During the meeting, the Advisor was informed that 21,664 construction workers are registered with J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in the district and Rs 4.68 crore has been released in favour of active construction workers in four instalments at the rate of Rs 1000 per worker.

While discussing the PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan) launched by Government of India for the labourers in the unorganised sector of age group from 18- 40 years, the meeting was informed that so far 6595 labourers have been registered out of 12852 targets with 51.30 per cent achievement under the scheme in the district.

While reviewing the progress on Mission Mode Project for registration of left out BOC workers in the district, Advisor Khan was informed that under MMP 8717 fresh unorganized workers have been registered while 5435 non active workers have been activated.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan directed the concerned officers to strictly adhere to the timelines fixed under Public Service Guarantee Act while dealing with such sensitive and welfare measures.

He directed that all the cases pertaining to death or chronic diseases should be put up before him within a month so that financial assistance would be sanctioned at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Farooq Khan took stock of repair and renovation work of Markaz-e-Falah-i-Masturaat at Bondialgam.

The building has been handed over by the District Administration Anantnag to the District Social Welfare Department for the establishment of the orphanage.

The district administration has sanctioned an amount of Rs 9 lakh for its repair and renovation, besides, an amount of Rs 3 lakh has also been sanctioned for the construction of lavatory blocks in its premises.

During his visit to the facility, Advisor Khan was informed that the building after its renovation will accommodate 25 orphan girls with facilities of kitchen, mess and recreational activities.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan directed the concerned to speed up the repair works so that all the basic amenities and other living facilities are provided to the girl inmates.

He asked the concerned officers to establish a modern equipped computer lab besides other recreational facilities and provide skill development courses to the girl inmates at the Markaz.

The Advisor was accompanied by District Development Commissioner Anantnag, KK Sidha, officers of District Social Welfare Department and other concerned.