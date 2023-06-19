“Fine Those Who Throw Garbage,” J&K Chief Secy Arun Kumar

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started a special cleanliness campaign to keep cities and villages clean.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has issued clear instructions to the officers to sensitize people about the cleanliness of their surroundings and also fine those who throw garbage in their surroundings endangering the environment.

Officials said that Chief Secretary has made it clear to the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj authorities that the legacy waste should also be collected from the villages and the waste should be disposed of at designated places in each panchayat.

Efforts have been intensified to declare all residential areas of Jammu and Kashmir free from open defecation, the official said, adding that it has been emphasized that waste should be segregated in every Panchayat so that it can be disposed of easily.

The common people welcomed it and said that there is no substitute for cleanliness and everyone has to be serious about it.

As per officials, Chief Secy assured that if we all work together, it is not a difficult task to complete the task of cleaning our villages. He admitted that there has been more progress than before in making our village clean.

At the same time, Kumar remarked that since the performance on the ground has been encouraging, the bar of expectations has also been raised.

He lauded the department for the achievements made in making villages clean and asked them not to relent in their efforts till the last of the villages are declared clean and sanitary in all respects, as per officials.

Construction of segregation sheds, provision of composite/soak pits, drainage facilities and waste disposal in the village are also being addressed, officials said.

It should be noted that out of 7163 villages of Jammu and Kashmir, 6384 villages have been given the status of ODF+ i.e. Open Defecation Free which is 87% coverage of villages.

In the coming month, he urged to make every village a model category village for which it is within the target after creating the given infrastructure in every panchayat, officials added.

A solid waste management (SWM) plan has been prepared for each panchayat. In addition, bye-laws have been made for the purpose of implementation and monitoring of advisory committees. A solid waste collection agency has been identified in all districts with a corresponding financial model for sustainability. District sanitation committees have also been formed. (Agencies)