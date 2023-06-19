Dhul Hijjah Begins As Moon Sighted In Ramban, Eid-ul-Adha On June 29 in J&K: Grand Mufti

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in Jammu and Kashmir as the crescent of Dhul Hijjah was sighted on Monday evening in Chenab Valley’s Ramban district, said Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

Quoting Islam, that the crescent of holy Dhul Hijjah was sighted in Batote area of Ramban district and as such Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of Islamic Calendar, largely holds relevance due to annual Hajj pilgrimage and (animal) sacrifices on eve of Bakr-e-Eid.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that all those intending to do sacrifices, making Qurbani of animals, are supposed not to trim their hair or nails until the sacrifices’ are actually made on any given day during Bakra-e-Eid, as per well-established Ahadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad SAW).

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). He kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, Prophet Ismail (AS) attributed to fulfill the wishes of Almighty Allah.

Prophet Ibrahim (AS), as known from plethora of evidence from Islamic literature including Quran and Ahadith, is said to have spoken to his son Prophet Ismail (AS) regarding the dream, explaining to him how Allah wanted him to make his sacrifice. Prophet Ismail (AS) who was just as much a man of Allah as his father, reciprocated well and agreed and asked his father to comply according to the wishes of Allah. It is said the Shaitan (the devil) tempted Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and tried to dissuade the father (Prophet Ibrahim AS) from making the sacrifice of his son, but the latter shunned it away vehemently.

Allah saw Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for slaughter. Prophet Jibreel (AS) told Prophet Ibrahim (AS) that Allah was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since the sacrifice of an animal is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismael’s love for Allah but also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly, just for the sake of Allah. (Agencies)