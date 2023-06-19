Gandhinagar Hospital Jammu, First In J&K, To Receive Award Of Incentive Under DHIS

SRINAGAR, JUNE 19: Gandhinagar Hospital in Jammu has become the first hospital in Jammu and Kashmir to receive an award of incentive under the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission of National Health Authority (NHA).

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, said the NHA has announced the DHIS for the stakeholders of digital health ecosystem with an aim to further boost digital health transactions in the country under ABDM.

“The incentives under this scheme would be provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and also to the providers of digital health solutions such as Hospital/ Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS),” Secretary added.

Mission Director, ABDM, Ayushi Sudan, congratulated the MS GH Gandhinagar and his team for accomplishing this feat.

Additional Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Dr Shafqat Khan, said the Gandhinagar Hospital has been nominated for award of incentive of Rs 3.5 lakh for the month of April-May 2023.

“This will be the first hospital in J&K to get this incentive. The National Health Authority rolled out this scheme to further the digital imprint of Digital India in the healthcare sector which envisages to further streamline healthcare delivery,” he said.

Dr Shafqat said under the scheme, the hospitals will get incentives and they can spent the same on the requirements and add to the digital cause.

“This scheme will encourage more healthcare facilities and digital software companies to come forward and join ABDM for providing patient-centric healthcare. Through this financial incentive scheme, we’re encouraging the adoption of digital health,” he said.

Under the DHIS, the eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies shall be able to earn financial incentives of up to Rs 4 based on the number of digital health records they create and link to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account).

Dr Shafqat said that there are very few hospitals in the country that have received the incentive and it will further encourage and help other hospitals to apply for the same award.

This incentive can be availed by the health facilities (hospitals and diagnostic labs) registered with ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme.