Final phase polling peaceful in Bengal; over 76 pc turnout till 5 pm: CEO

KOLKATA, Apr 29: At least 76.09 per cent voter

turnout was registered till 5 pm in 35 assembly constituencies where voting was held for the eighth and final phase on Thursday and the polling was peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab said.

Polling was held between 7 am and 6.30 pm in 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata.

“The polling was peaceful today apart from a few incidents of violence,” Aftab said.

Birbhum district registered the highest voter turnout of 81.87 per cent, followed by Malda (80.06 per cent), Murshidabad (78.07 per cent) and Kolkata (57.53 per cent), he said.

The Election Commission has deployed 641 companies of security forces for the final phase.

Votes will be counted on May 2. (PTI)