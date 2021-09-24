Films & Filmmakers From Ladakh To Be In Focus At The First Himalayan Film Fest

Leh, Sept 24: The first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival will kick off today and go on till September 28 in Leh. Some of the most talked-about films from the last two years that have been shot in the region will be screened at three different venues. Most of these films have bagged appreciation and recognition at the National Film Awards and Indian Panorama (at IFFI). The five-day-long film festival is being organised by the administration of the union territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, will inaugurate the first edition today.

The I&B officials say that the idea behind the festival is to showcase the work of filmmakers from the Himalayan region and to promote Ladakh as a shooting destination for films. In a statement, the I&B Ministry said, “The Himalayan region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills and occupations. The festival presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience.” (Agencies)