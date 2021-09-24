Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway suspended

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Traffic was suspended on the national highway, the only road connecting the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley, on Friday for weekly maintenance.

No vehicle was allowed from either side on the highway at Zojila pass, for weekly maintenance and repair work a traffic police official told UNI this morning.

However, he said local traffic from different parts of the Ladakh to Minamarg in Kargil district and Srinagar to Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal will continue to ply.

The Union Territory of Ladakh and J&K administration have agreed to suspend traffic on the highway every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake weekly maintenance work at Zojila axis, which remains closed during winter months due to accumulation of heavy snow and avalanches.

He said traffic will resume every Saturday subject fair weather and condition of the road. (Agencies)