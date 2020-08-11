File ATR on illegal constructions at Patnitop: DB directs CBI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani today directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file Action Taken Report (ATR) on illegal constructions at Patnitop before next date of hearing.

The direction has been passed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Harcharan Singh, owner of Krystal Hotel and Restaurant seeking demolition of the illegal/unauthorized buildings raised in green buffer areas of Patnitop.

On December 31, 2019, the DB had directed the CBI to conduct in-depth enquiry within two months.

When the matter was listed today, Advocate Monika Kohli, counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation, submitted that pursuant to the investigation conducted by the CBI in terms of order dated 31st December 2019, FIR has been registered against 66 owners.

She sought time to place on record the position with regard to the filing of the charge-sheet before this court.

Considering the submission, the DB directed the CBI to file Action Taken Report before the next date of hearing.