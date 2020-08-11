LG unveils Ladakh Police Flag, epaulettes, formation sign

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Aug 11: UT Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur unveiled Ladakh Police’s Flag, epauletter and formation sign in presence of Chairman/CEC LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal, MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Advisor UT Ladakh Umang Narula and Police Chief of Ladakh UT Satish Khandare and DIG Leh-Kargil Range B.S Tuti.

The flag has the national emblem, Satyamev Jayte and floral cover of juniper leaves which is considered auspicious in both the districts of Ladakh among both the communities. Laden in police colour of red and blue the flag has been given a traditional design on the corners to make it culturally distinct.

The formation sign with red background signifies sacrifice while the snow leopard implies to the endurance and strength inspite of the hard terrains and harsh condition in consonance with the local eco system.

With the slogan of Service and Courage, the epaulettes with the badge/logo of Ladakh Police and other accessories were also unveiled by the LG on the occasion. At present there 1710 officer and Jawans, 10 SPs, 13 Dy SPs headed by a DIG and IG Police.

Terming the day as historic day in the history of Ladakh Lieutenant, Governor RK Mathur congratulated the people of Ladakh and Ladakh Police in particular for having separate identity as Ladakh Police. Assuring best support from UT administration to increase the Police force strength, LG said that recruitment and purchasing equipment are in the pipelines.

He proposed the Ladakh Police to celebrate its raising day on 31st October on the date UT Ladakh came into being. He also advised the Ladakh Police to organize some outreach programme like organizing a rally from Karakoram to Demchok which will not only help to showcase the police strength but also give a sense of security and build up confidence among public.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police UT Ladakh, Satish Khandare said that after the creation of Ladakh Police, a full fledged Police Headquarters has started functioning and is striving hard to achieve many milestones. Creation of new independent Police Wings, infrastructural development process in tandem with the local conditions, transfer of Ladakh Domicile police personnel to Ladakh, welfare and training activities has been some great achievements of the newly formed Ladakh Police.

Moreover to be well connected with the inaccessible areas, Village Wireless Network System will go a long way. To cater the tourists and give them the best of services for their safety and security ,Tourist Police with Tourist Facilitation Centres will not only give a sense of safety and security to the tourists but also give the region a look proactive and responsive policing.

Further upcoming CCTV projects will give a feeling of safety among the locals populace. Satish Khandare assured that Ladakh Police will not leave any stone unturned to make the police more friendly, more technology based and more professional to serve the public in varied forms and situations.

Later, as a token of gratitude, mementoes were presented to the LG and other dignitaries by the Inspector General of Police.

Rajeev Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, concluding the function, thanked the dignitaries and the guests for making this moment more historic and encouraging all the personal of Ladakh Police.

Besides others ,the unveiling ceremony was attended by IG ITBP Deepam Seth-IPS,AOC Airforce Station Leh Kundu, Secretary UT Ladakh Ravinder Kumar-IAS, Deputy Commiss-ioner Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP Kargil Vinod Kumar, CO IR 25 Bn/AIG Personnel PHQ Stanzin Nurboo-JKPS, CO LSRC Col.Rinchen Dorjey and Director DIHAR Dr.Chaurasya.