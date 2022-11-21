Feed your mind with ideas of success, not failure: Dutta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Pradeep Dutta, Senior Editor Times Now during his motivational lecture urged upon students not be afraid of failure and inspired them to tap into the power of imagination.

“Dhrishti badlogey tou hi Shrishti Badlegi (Only if you widen your vision, you will transform world,) suggested Pradeep while delivering motivational speech on topic – “How to Face real life world head on.”

Dutta asked youngsters not to give up on their dreams. “Always see dreams that do not allow you sleep,” added Pradeep while interacting with youngsters during induction programme organised by Mahant Bachittar Singh College of Engineering and Technology Jammu, here today.

He asked youngsters to stand tall and show the world what they are made of. He compared life with cricket match. “Each one of you are playing game of cricket. Only difference is that here on pitch of life there are no wickets. Therefore you will declared out, only when you will quit,” he explained.

Dutta told youngsters that only mantra for success is to feed their mind with ideas of success, not failure.