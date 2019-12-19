Fed up of running around trees: Twinkle Khanna on leaving films

HYDERABAD: Bollywood Star, columnist, author film producer and interior designer, Twinkle Khanna on Thursday said she left films because she was fed up of running around trees.

In an interaction session with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, members here, Twinkle while speaking about her career, said that her first job was to sell fish and prawns at her grandmother’s place. But that lasted only two weeks. Later, I became interior designer and then actress. I changed 9 job roles. I wanted to be a CA, but somehow it didn’t happen that way.

When we moved out of mansion from my father’s place, me and my sister had to sleep without any mattress on the floor. My mother kept me on toes always she shared about her upbringing, she said.

It took me 7 months to reach out to Arunachalam Muruganantham, the social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. Then came my book and then the film ‘Padman’, Twinkle shared.

I am known for outspokenness and I have landed in trouble because of it. It would be a lie if say I would never be scared, she said.

I express my opinion freely. I am a secular person. I speak for and against policies and not political parties, she shared.

When asked how she shares so much of personal life and still maintains balance, Twinkle said that is what my nature is.