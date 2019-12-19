India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists

WASHINGTON: India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take “immediate and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attacks, including Mumbai and Pathankot strikes.

The two countries also asked Pakistan to take concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and D-Company of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, according to a Joint Statement issued after the 2+2 Dialogue between India and the US. (AGENCIES)