Blackbuck case: Arguments on Salman’s plea for exemption from appearance to be heard on March 7

JODHPUR: Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday did not turn up for a hearing in the blackbuck poaching case at a court here, with the judge fixing March 7 as the next date for arguments on the actor’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance in court.

The very first question of Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara was, “Where is Salman Khan?” He said the actor had not been appearing in the court since long.

The matter was listed for arguments on Khan’s appeal against his conviction by a lower court, which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

“We had moved an application praying for permanent exemption for Khan’s appearance during the hearing of the appeal in the court but the public prosecutor sought time to submit his reply on this application,” Khan’s counsel Nishant Bora said. (AGENCIES)