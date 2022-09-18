Father-son duo among 3 dead, 1 Injured As ‘Kotha’ Collapses in Daksum Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Three persons including a father-son duo were killed and another injured after a ‘Kotha’ (mud house) collapsed during wee hours on Sunday in Daksum area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, official sources said.

Identifying the deceased persons as Manzoor Ahmad Gorsi son of Mohammad Abdullah, Hajra Begum wife of Mohammad Hussain Gorsi and Manzoor Ahmad son of Manzoor Ahmad, all residents of Bidhard Kokernag said that the unfortunate incident took place at Mather Pathar Behak in Daksum forest area. (Agencies)