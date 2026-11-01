Father, son die in road mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 31: In a tragic road accident in the Jaglanoo- Madhar area of Kotranka Sub-Division in Rajouri district on late Friday evening, a father and his son were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Amin, Headmaster of Govt Middle School Madhar, who died on the spot, and his son Mohammad Ishaq, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in hospital. The deaths of two members of the same family have sent shockwaves across Jaglanoo Madhar and adjoining areas.

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According to reports, Mohd Amin was travelling with his son Mohammad Ishaq in a Tata Mobile load carrier, carrying grass from Kotranka towards their home in Madhar on Friday evening. When they reached near Jaglanoo Madhar, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The Tata Mobile skidded off the road and plunged into nearly 300 ft deep gorge.

Hearing the loud sound of the vehicle falling into the gorge, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation. After considerable efforts, they managed to retrieve both injured persons from the gorge and shifted them to Government Hospital Kotranka. It was darkness and it took long time in the rescue from the deep gorge.

The doctors at Kotramka hospital, declared Mohammad Amin as brought dead. Meanwhile, considering the critical condition of his son, Mohammad Ishaq, doctors provided initial treatment and referred him to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri. However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Mohammad Ishaq could not survive and breathed his last during treatment. His death further deepened the tragedy for the already devastated family.

Mohammad Amin was serving as the Headmaster of Middle School Madhar. His sudden demise has also cast a pall of gloom over the local Education fraternity. The subsequent death of his son has left the entire village shocked and heartbroken.

Meanwhile, local residents have raised serious concerns over the poor condition of the road connecting Kotranka with Madhar.