Farooq’s appearance exempted from today’s hearing in JKCA scam case

Court directs CBI IO to remain present on each hearing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 9: The trial court today directed the Investigation Officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to remain present on every hearing of the case and exempted Member Parliament and president of National Conference (NC) Dr Farooq Abdullah from personal appearance in multi-crore J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

The Principal District Judge Srinagar while hearing the challan produced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of High Court warned the CBI counsel for issuing warrants against IO in case he fails to remain absent in the case.

Court was about to issue warrants against the IO but after the assurance of the CBI counsel deferred the same and directed him to remain present on each and every hearing till arguments are advanced and completed by both the parties on charge or discharge of the accused persons including Abdullah.

When court called the name of Dr Abdullah for his presence before the court as required under law, the counsel appearing on his behalf moved application for exemption of his personal appearance which the court accepted till next date of hearing of the case.

Court also asked both the counsel to argue the matter on next date as to whether the accused involved in the offences are charged or discharged. Other accused involved in the case were present before the court.

It is noted when it came to the fore that huge money has been misappropriated in the name of JKCA, the High Court entrusted the investigation of the case to the CBI with the direction to conclude the investigation into the matter within six months and after completion of investigation, the challan in this connection was produced before the court of law.

The CBI after thorough investigation into the scam has revealed that as much as 368 documents have been collected from Srinagar police, auditors of JKCA based in Srinagar, JKCA officer Srinagar, BCCI Mumbai, HDFC Bank Mohali Punjab, ICICI Bank Chennai, different branches of J&K Bank located in Srinagar and Jammu and 75 persons, including office bearers of BCCI, JKCA, Banks, private persons related to the case have been examined.

It has emerged during investigation that crores of rupees had been paid by the BCCI to JKCA during April 2002 to 31.12.2011 as annual grants.It has also transpired from the investigation that huge amounts have been transferred from the accounts of JKCA to the accounts of different individuals, who were either office bearers of JKCA or having no connection with the JKCA during the relevant period.

CBI has traced those accounts which have been opened clandestinely and operated by the then office bearers of JKCA for siphoning off the funds of JKCA as also money flow chart has been prepared.

In the charge sheet produced by the CBI before the trial court apart from other office bearers of JKCA, the name of National Conference President-Farooq Abdullah and the then office bearers of JK Cricket Association have been mentioned in the challan.

The court has also heard the challan with regard to money laundering of JKCA amount which was registered after the challan filed by the CBI. The challan of money laundering reveals as to how the JKCA misappropriated money has been laundered in various accounts.