Dogra College holds stakeholders meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Dogra Degree College held stakeholder meeting in the College premises, here today.

The meeting started with the welcome speech by Aditi Khajuria, faculty English.

The chief guest for the occasion was College chairman, Gulchain Singh Charak, while guest of honour was, Prof. Darshana Sharma, Director, Dogra Educational Trust and Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secratary Dogra Education Trust.

Principal Dr Bela Thakur in her address to the audience presented a power point presentation highlighting the achievements and various events, activities and programmes of the College and encouraged the students about righteousness, responsibility, integrity and leadership.

An open house parent’s interaction with the College administrators was put forward to share their experiences and grievances regarding academics and curriculum. The administrators addressed the parents and considered their concerns.

The guest of honour, Prof. Darshana Sharma, Director DGC & CD and Dr. Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary Dogra Educational Trust said that each student is unique and sky is the limit for them.

The chief guest, Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman Dogra Educational Trust urged the students to realize the importance of opportunities that come in their way and acquire skills that will make them worthy citizens who are willing to give back not only to their family but also to the society, nation and the world at large.

At last the event winded up with a vote of thanks by Balwant Singh Parihar followed by the National Anthem.