Farooq visits Reasi, meets NC delegations

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Feb 17: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited the residence of the senior party leader Tariq Bhatt in Reasi and enquired about his health.

Interacting with the workers present on the occasion, Dr Farooq Abdullah urged them to intensify mass contact outreach and help out the people in getting their problems redressed during these pandemic times.

Dr Abdullah was accompanied by the Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, former minister Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, YNC Provincial President Aijaz Jan besides senior leaders Babu Rampal, Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, S Peter, Om Parkash Bali and Naveed Raja.

Dr Farooq Abdullah also interacted with the party workers at Katra, including senior leader Sher Singh. They discussed the party affairs with the President.

Earlier, various delegations led by District Development Councilor, Shamim Akhter and Chairman BDC Nagrota Ch Rehamat Ali met Dr Farooq Abdullah and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by the grass roots level democratic institutions.

Dr Abdullah urged the elected representatives to rededicate themselves in rural development as the people have many expectations from the National Conference.

“Put your best in solving the problems of the people on the developmental front with a sense of commitment”, he said, adding the service to the people has been core of the National Conference political philosophy.

Dr Farooq Abdullah also visited the residence of Chaman Lal Raina, retired Senior Superintendent of Police to express condolences with the family over his death.